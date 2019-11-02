Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride, whose shares have outpaced the industry in the past year, is gaining from solid Prepared Foods business and focus on expansions. Also, the company has been expanding in the fresh food space, courtesy of solid consumer response. This apart, favorable chicken demand and efficient pricing in Mexico drove second-quarter 2019 results. Both earnings and sales grew year over year, backed by improved U.S. and Mexican market conditions. Moreover, cost of sales dropped and aided the gross margin. However, soft sales from European operations and escalated input costs in the region remained a worry, though efforts like the Key Customer strategy is helping the company mitigate these cost challenges. Stiff competition and rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives also pose threats.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 1,168,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,282.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 560,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 88,976 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

