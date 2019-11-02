Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $577,700.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $577,700.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00774803 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000831 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000823 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 437,959,983 coins and its circulating supply is 412,699,547 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

