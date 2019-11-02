Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.56. 1,500,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

