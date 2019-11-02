Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $686.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,037,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

