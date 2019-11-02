Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,151. The company has a market cap of $146.04 million, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 2.05. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Lake Street Capital cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pixelworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

