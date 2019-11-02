PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $44.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $959.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.25. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 92.1% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PJT Partners by 75.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

