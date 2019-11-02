Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA opened at $18.64 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.