Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. Imperial Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 1,868,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,213. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $81.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

