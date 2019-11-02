Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 135505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Plateau Energy Metals in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Plateau Energy Metals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Analysts forecast that Plateau Energy Metals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,694,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,740,482.64. Insiders sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $53,173 over the last quarter.

About Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.