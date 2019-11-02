Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells $362,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLXS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.