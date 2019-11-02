Plus Products (CNSX:PLUS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Plus Products Inc (CNSX:PLUS)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, 36,382 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Plus Products Company Profile (CNSX:PLUS)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

