Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.29).

Shares of PLUS remained flat at $GBX 800 ($10.45) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 842,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,668 ($21.80). The company has a market cap of $887.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 778.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 651.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Asaf Elimelech acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

