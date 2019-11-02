PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Up 5.2%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 442,706 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 246,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.