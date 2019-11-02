Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 910,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 337,100 shares.The stock last traded at $2.71 and had previously closed at $2.14.

PTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

