Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0282 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Kyber Network and UEX. Polymath has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $4.43 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,440,432 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, UEX, DDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

