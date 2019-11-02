Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

POR traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 944,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,996. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.