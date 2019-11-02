PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$12.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSK. TD Securities reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.96.

PSK stock opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 174.11%.

In other news, Director James Estey bought 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 856,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,146,850.91.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

