Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

APTS has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

