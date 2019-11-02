Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Down 5.3%

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.58, 818,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 700,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $111,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Premier by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after buying an additional 546,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,251,000 after buying an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 141.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after buying an additional 1,005,871 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 4.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Premier by 48.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,006,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

