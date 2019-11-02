Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,806,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,553. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $17.75 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

