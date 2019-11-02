Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Down 25.4%

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price was down 25.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.94 and last traded at C$12.00, approximately 337,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 604,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.03.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.109314 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$1,170,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,283,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,633,168.87. Also, Director Kenneth C. Mcnaughton sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.82, for a total value of C$3,563,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,790,497.95. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,100 shares of company stock worth $7,385,624.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

