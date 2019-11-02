Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) Trading Down 0%

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04, 2,900 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.75% of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

