Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 242,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

