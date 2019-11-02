Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 937 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. 1,125,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.