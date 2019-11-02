PRiVCY Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $55,585.00 and $197.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

