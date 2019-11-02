Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $311.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.