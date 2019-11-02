Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 803,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 42.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,681,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after buying an additional 501,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 54.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 133,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of PRGS opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

