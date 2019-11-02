Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Progressive worth $369,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,005,735. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

