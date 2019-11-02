Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Swedbank grew its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,331,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,080 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 10.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 31.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.44. 4,505,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

