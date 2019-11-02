ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 35.98%.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

