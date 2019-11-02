Propy Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Bittrex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $118,566.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00217339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.01410590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,923,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.