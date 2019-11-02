Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Reaches $2.91 Million

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $696,130.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, FCoin, LBank and BitForex. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,282,312,383 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DDEX, LBank, CoinTiger, BitForex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.