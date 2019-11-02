Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In related news, insider Ashleigh Palmer bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,050 shares of company stock valued at $471,002. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 211,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,517. The company has a market capitalization of $265.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 5.79. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

