Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY19 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. 2,087,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,551 shares of company stock worth $457,737 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

