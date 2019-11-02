Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) versus Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Head to Head Analysis

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A Starco Brands -45.34% N/A -114.39%

Dividends

Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Starco Brands does not pay a dividend. Publicis Groupe pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Starco Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $11.75 billion 0.83 $1.09 billion $1.36 7.94 Starco Brands $130,000.00 3,671.31 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Publicis Groupe and Starco Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 1 7 1 0 2.00 Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services. It also provides media consulting/media planning and space purchase services. In addition, the company engages in the creation of corporate or commercial Websites and Intranets, social network expertise, search engine optimization, Internet ads, and various forms of Internet and mobile communication; and provision of online direct marketing consulting services. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands. The company serves clients in the non-food consumer products, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

