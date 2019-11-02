Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $44.45 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,162,000,776 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

