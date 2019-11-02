Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. Research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

