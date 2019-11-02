Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HST. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

HST opened at $16.76 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

