Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE PK opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,891,000 after purchasing an additional 686,676 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

