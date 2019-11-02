Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lowered by KeyCorp

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $804,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,537,000 after acquiring an additional 198,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,922,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

