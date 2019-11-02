Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of CTSH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $193,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.