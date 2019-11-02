Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

LBRT opened at $9.81 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Oakmont Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $15,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $5,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,045 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.