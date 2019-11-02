Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 79.47% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Amgen stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $219.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

