Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $3,804.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.21 or 0.05703551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014937 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045875 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.