QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.40 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $51.55 and $5.60. QuarkChain has a market cap of $12.71 million and $6.40 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,377,845 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

