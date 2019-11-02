Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 75.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total transaction of $1,524,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $110,726,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,060,960.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $9,393,825 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,073.67.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $1,173.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,108.03.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

