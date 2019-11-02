Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 145,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

