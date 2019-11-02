Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 566 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,620 shares of company stock worth $5,695,649. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

