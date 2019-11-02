Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $76,000 in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,442 shares of company stock worth $3,170,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. 579,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $85.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

