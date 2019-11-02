Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 609,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $2,983,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,676 shares of company stock worth $20,135,128 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BURL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.89. 859,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

